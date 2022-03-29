Overview of Dr. Ronald Salem, MD

Dr. Ronald Salem, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Salem works at Yale School Of Medicine in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), Pancreatic Cancer, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.