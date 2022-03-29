Dr. Ronald Salem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Salem, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Salem, MD
Dr. Ronald Salem, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Salem works at
Dr. Salem's Office Locations
Yale School Of Medicine310 Cedar St Ste FMB130, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-3577
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
"I would have selected higher stars if available. He is an amazing person and such compassion and passion for his patients. I had the surgery on a Wednesday and I was in the hospital until Monday. Every single day (yes even on the weekends !) Dr Salem stopped by to check on my progress early in the morning. Such “old school” behavior is truly remarkable. He is great at explaining things and in listening. As my oncologist in North Carolina said in his doctors note re my Whipple Procedure, he referred to Dr Salem as iconic and I can not agree more. I live in North Carolina and I am so glad to have found such a highly competent surgeon and I am so pleased I flew up to Yale to have the surgery performed there. My chemo starts tomorrow and the prognosis is excellent. Thank you Dr Salem and your whole staff for my excellent care you all provided me"
About Dr. Ronald Salem, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1285615062
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
