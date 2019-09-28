See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Ronald Sanda, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (25)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronald Sanda, MD

Dr. Ronald Sanda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Sanda works at Iha Family and Internal Medicine-west Arbor in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanda's Office Locations

    Iha Family and Internal Medicine-west Arbor
    4350 Jackson Rd Ste 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
    St Joseph Mercy Hospital
    501 N Maple Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
  • St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Acne
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysentery Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hives
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Injuries
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Stye
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tremor
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alta Health Network
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cofinity
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHCS
    • Priority Health
    • Prudential
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 28, 2019
    I have been seeing Dr. Sanda for over 20 years. On two occasions he quickly diagnosed my problems and had me go directly to the ER which he called so they expected me. On both occasions I had major surgery for the problem. The hospital he is associated with is excellent. The nurses and nurse assistants are top-notch and caring. I recommend Dr. Sanda and his hospital with no reservations.
    About Dr. Ronald Sanda, MD

    Internal Medicine
    42 years of experience
    English
    1538185285
    Education & Certifications

    St Joseph Mercy Hosp
    University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Sanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanda works at Iha Family and Internal Medicine-west Arbor in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Sanda’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

