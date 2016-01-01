Dr. Ronald Savarese, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savarese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Savarese, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Savarese, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in York, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1701 Innovation Dr Ste 4120, York, PA 17408 Directions (717) 849-5576
-
2
Hanover Med Grp Cardiology310 Stock St Ste 3, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 637-1738
-
3
Upmc Memorial - Upmc Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine1703 Innovation Dr Ste 4120, York, PA 17408 Directions (717) 849-5576
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Savarese, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1629299839
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiac Electrophysiology and Cardiology
