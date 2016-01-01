See All Dermatologists in New Haven, CT
Dr. Ronald Savin, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (20)
Call for new patient details
62 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ronald Savin, MD is a Dermatologist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Savin works at Savin Center PC in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Savin Dermatology Center
    134 Park St, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 865-6143

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Hair Loss
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Ronald Savin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 62 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366482846
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Savin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Savin has seen patients for Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Savin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

