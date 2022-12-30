Dr. Ronald Scheff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Scheff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Scheff, MD
Dr. Ronald Scheff, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Scheff's Office Locations
Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scheff was professional, courteous and respectful, knowledgeable, patiently listened, pleasant, informative and approachable. Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ronald Scheff, MD
- Hematology
- English, Arabic, Greek and Spanish
- 1558333161
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheff has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scheff speaks Arabic, Greek and Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheff.
