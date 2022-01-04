See All Plastic Surgeons in Lutherville Timonium, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Ronald Schuster, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (53)
Map Pin Small Lutherville Timonium, MD
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronald Schuster, MD

Dr. Ronald Schuster, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Northwest Hospital Center.

Dr. Schuster works at Schuster & Schreiber Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schuster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ronald H. Schuster M.d. P.A.
    10807 Falls Rd Ste 101, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 902-9800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • Northwest Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 04, 2022
    After hormone treatment for cancer, I developed gynecomastia. Dr. Schuster took care of it and I am very happy with the results. The experience was excellent in all aspects of the care.
    John Newman — Jan 04, 2022
    About Dr. Ronald Schuster, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912905076
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Sinai Hospital Inc
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Schuster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schuster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schuster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schuster works at Schuster & Schreiber Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Lutherville Timonium, MD. View the full address on Dr. Schuster’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

