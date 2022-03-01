See All Gastroenterologists in Raleigh, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Ronald Schwarz, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ronald Schwarz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Schwarz works at RMG Gastroenterology/Wake Endoscopy Center in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Duodenal Ulcer and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RMG Gastroenterology (A Division of Raleigh Medical Group, PA) /Wake Endoscopy Center
    2601 Lake Dr Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 783-4888
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysphagia
Duodenal Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dysphagia
Duodenal Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 01, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Schwarz for many years now and despite the fact he has been doing this for years, he continues to show the same concern and care that he did on my first visit. Thank God we still have doctors like this!!
    Bob DIetz — Mar 01, 2022
    About Dr. Ronald Schwarz, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508905043
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Carolina Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwarz works at RMG Gastroenterology/Wake Endoscopy Center in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Schwarz’s profile.

    Dr. Schwarz has seen patients for Dysphagia, Duodenal Ulcer and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwarz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

