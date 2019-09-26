Overview

Dr. Ronald Scott, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Longview Cardiac and Vascular Consultants in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.