Dr. Ronald Shelton, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (87)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ronald Shelton, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY - M.D. and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Shelton works at Spectrum Skin and Laser in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laser & Skin Surgery Center® of New York
    317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 941-5055
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Blood Vessels Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Facial Redness Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fine Lines Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Freckle
Frown Lines Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nevus of Ota Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sacral Hemangiomas - Multiple Congenital Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 20, 2022
    As a psychotherapist, writer and speaker, I am not often at a loss for words - but in this case - trying to capture the "Dr. Shelton" experience is daunting. Having the words "cancer" associated to you - to your body - is a frightening thing... and in my case... to know that the skin cancer involved my face - specifically my nose and my lip - was terrifying. I was referred to Dr. Shelton for Moh's surgery and while I knew of his reputation, what I did not know was - in a bad news situation - just how lucky I was. There is the medical piece of course - to trust that you are putting yourself in the care of someone who has the skill set to eliminate the threat of cancer - and I had little doubt that Dr. Shelton could do that. But what I did not expect - was the way he "holds this space"... he is a physician and an artist - and a wellness professional. What I mean by that is - from the moment you meet him - you are brought in as a team player on your road to wellness. You are not - s
    joebolducglobal — Jun 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Shelton, MD
    About Dr. Ronald Shelton, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1093806630
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California-San Francisco
    • BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY - M.D.
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Shelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shelton works at Spectrum Skin and Laser in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shelton’s profile.

    Dr. Shelton has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shelton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

