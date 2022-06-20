Dr. Ronald Shelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Shelton, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Shelton, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY - M.D. and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Shelton works at
Locations
Laser & Skin Surgery Center® of New York317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 941-5055Monday8:00am - 7:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 7:30pmThursday8:00am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
As a psychotherapist, writer and speaker, I am not often at a loss for words - but in this case - trying to capture the "Dr. Shelton" experience is daunting. Having the words "cancer" associated to you - to your body - is a frightening thing... and in my case... to know that the skin cancer involved my face - specifically my nose and my lip - was terrifying. I was referred to Dr. Shelton for Moh's surgery and while I knew of his reputation, what I did not know was - in a bad news situation - just how lucky I was. There is the medical piece of course - to trust that you are putting yourself in the care of someone who has the skill set to eliminate the threat of cancer - and I had little doubt that Dr. Shelton could do that. But what I did not expect - was the way he "holds this space"... he is a physician and an artist - and a wellness professional. What I mean by that is - from the moment you meet him - you are brought in as a team player on your road to wellness. You are not - s
About Dr. Ronald Shelton, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1093806630
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY - M.D.
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shelton has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shelton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.