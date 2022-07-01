Overview of Dr. Ronald Soefer, DPM

Dr. Ronald Soefer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Soefer works at Memorial City Foot & Ankle Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.