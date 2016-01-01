Overview of Dr. Ronald Solomon, MD

Dr. Ronald Solomon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Solomon works at The Department of Psychiatry in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.