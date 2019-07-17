See All Podiatrists in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Ronald Sorensen, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ronald Sorensen, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Puyallup, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ronald Sorensen, DPM

Dr. Ronald Sorensen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Sorensen works at Sumner Puyallup Foot and Ankle in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sorensen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sumner Puyallup Foot and Ankle
    2728 E Main Ste A, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sorensen?

Jul 17, 2019
I'm so very very Blessed thanks to Dr. Sorensen. My right Great toe amputation healed perfectly without any complications. Dr. Provided me with ultimate care weekly. Dr. ALWAYS took the time to listen to any questions I had in regard to the Diabetic foot issues. If you have any foot and ankle health issues please choose Dr. Sorensen for ultimate surgery and wound care. Thank you Dr. Sorensen. Thank you to the gentle caring nursing and office staff. Dr. Sorensen is a 5+star Surgeon!!!
Gayle Faulkner Puyallup WA — Jul 17, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ronald Sorensen, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Sorensen, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sorensen to family and friends

Dr. Sorensen's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sorensen

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Sorensen, DPM.

About Dr. Ronald Sorensen, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1710972740
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Elizabeth Hospital
  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ronald Sorensen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sorensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sorensen works at Sumner Puyallup Foot and Ankle in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Sorensen’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorensen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.