Dr. Spears has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Spears, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Spears, MD
Dr. Ronald Spears, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Spears works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Spears' Office Locations
-
1
The Brook Hospital - Kmi8521 La Grange Rd, Louisville, KY 40242 Directions (502) 426-5648
-
2
The Brook At Dupont1405 Browns Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 896-0495
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spears?
Wonderful doc! Friendly, kind, compassionate, knowledgeable, helpful, and genuine. I have been seeing him for probably 10 years, and always leave smiling and thankful for his care. Office staff is great, too.
About Dr. Ronald Spears, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1932273174
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spears accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spears works at
Dr. Spears has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spears on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Spears. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spears.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.