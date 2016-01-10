Dr. Ronald Ste Marie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ste Marie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Ste Marie, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Ste Marie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Ste Marie works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore GI100 Cummings Ctr Ste 107C, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 232-1120
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ste Marie?
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Ste Marie during a recent emergency when a colonoscopy by another physician created an emergency situation. Dr Ste Marie was extremely competent, calming, and excellent follow up.
About Dr. Ronald Ste Marie, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1932254786
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ste Marie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ste Marie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ste Marie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ste Marie works at
Dr. Ste Marie has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ste Marie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ste Marie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ste Marie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ste Marie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ste Marie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.