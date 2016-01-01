Dr. Ronald Stine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Stine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Stine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Stine works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Consultants Ltd844 Kempsville Rd Ste 204, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 395-1760
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stine?
About Dr. Ronald Stine, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1073580411
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospital
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana Universiy
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stine accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stine works at
Dr. Stine has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.