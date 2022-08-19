See All General Surgeons in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Ronald Sultan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ronald Sultan, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (30)
Map Pin Small Jersey City, NJ
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Sultan, MD

Dr. Ronald Sultan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Sultan works at Ronald Sultan MD in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Sultan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shulman Urology PA
    2255 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 434-3305
  2. 2
    Christ Hospital
    176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 795-8200
  3. 3
    Jersey City Medical Center
    355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 434-3305
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    11 Swayze St, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 434-3305

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Lump
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Thyroid Nodule
Breast Lump
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Thyroid Nodule

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sultan?

    Aug 19, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr Sultan. His brilliance and compassion are extraordinary. As a physician, I feel privileged to be under his care. He saved my wife's life from breast cancer and treats me for thyroid. Dr. Sultan is very generous with his time, he answers all questions completely with kindness and expertise.
    D.L. — Aug 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Sultan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Sultan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sultan to family and friends

    Dr. Sultan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sultan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Sultan, MD.

    About Dr. Ronald Sultan, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962403147
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Sultan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sultan has seen patients for Breast Lump, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sultan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sultan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sultan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ronald Sultan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.