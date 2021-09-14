Overview of Dr. Ronald Sutor, MD

Dr. Ronald Sutor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chickasha, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Sutor works at Southern Plains Medical Center in Chickasha, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.