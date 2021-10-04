Dr. Ronald Tang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Tang, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Tang, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Tang works at
Locations
Valley Presbyterian Medical Office6850 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 211, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 782-4104Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Shop On Main230 S Main St Ste 100, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 571-5900
Northridge Hospital Medical Center18300 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 885-5396MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m actually a new patient fr Dr. Khadavi fr Reseda City. He was my first hematologist since I moved here in 2014 but unfortunately I couldn’t be served my time is gold being a busy alien fr Tokyo n Manila :D but I’m a naturalized alien citizen :D Tank yo
About Dr. Ronald Tang, DO
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Cantonese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery
- Univesity of Southern California
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
