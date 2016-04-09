Dr. Ronald Tarrel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarrel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Tarrel, DO
Overview of Dr. Ronald Tarrel, DO
Dr. Ronald Tarrel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Tarrel's Office Locations
Noran Neurological Clinic PA2828 Chicago Ave Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 879-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Tarrel takes the time to really listen and has a way of setting patients at ease! I have seen him for years and am disappointed that he is no longer seeing patients in a clinical setting! I recently saw a new provider within Noran Clinic System but After Dr.Tarrel it will be hard to follow....
About Dr. Ronald Tarrel, DO
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Grant Hospital Of Chicago
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarrel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarrel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarrel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarrel speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarrel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarrel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarrel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarrel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.