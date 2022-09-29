See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Ronald Tolchin, DO

Pain Management
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronald Tolchin, DO

Dr. Ronald Tolchin, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Tolchin works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Pinecrest, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Tolchin's Office Locations

    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 410W, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 29, 2022
    Listens well and explains treatment options. Easy to reach office
    Rosa María Hanchett — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Ronald Tolchin, DO

    • Pain Management
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1578561163
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ Nj Med School|University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
    • NOVA Southeastern University Largo Medical Center|Sun Coast Hospital
    • Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Tolchin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tolchin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tolchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tolchin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolchin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    481 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolchin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolchin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolchin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolchin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

