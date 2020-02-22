Dr. Ronald Trale, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Trale, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Trale, DO
Dr. Ronald Trale, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Trale's Office Locations
Brian E Gunnlaugson MD PC321 Main St Ste 3C, Johnstown, PA 15901 Directions (814) 535-6521Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Center For Ortho/Sprts Medcn120 Irmc Dr, Indiana, PA 15701 Directions (724) 465-1830Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Acmh Hospital
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I could not of had a better surgeon. the knee was 3rd revision and a terrible mess. up and walking on it 2hrs after surgery. went home the same day. he took me from a knee and pain that I could not walk with to one that feels normal. I'm back to work 5 weeks after surgery. Thank You Dr Trale
About Dr. Ronald Trale, DO
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1124256938
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
