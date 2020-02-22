Overview of Dr. Ronald Trale, DO

Dr. Ronald Trale, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Indiana Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Trale works at Center For Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine in Johnstown, PA with other offices in Indiana, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.