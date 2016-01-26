Dr. Ronald Tung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Tung, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Tung, MD is a Pulmonologist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Kidney and Hypertension Consultants18546 Roscoe Blvd Ste 110, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 993-6996
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very caring doctor who goes out of his way to make sure his patients are taken care of. I have been his patient for many years, as were my parents and siblings. And now my children. I was wonderful with my parents at the end, went way above the call of duty, and he is now just as wonderful with us. He actually called me on a Sunday to talk about a question I had. Not too many doctors would be so caring.
About Dr. Ronald Tung, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1841375425
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
