Dr. Ronald Tuttelman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (105)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronald Tuttelman, MD

Dr. Ronald Tuttelman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Tuttelman works at Ronald M Tuttelman MD PA in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tuttelman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Lauderdale Office
    1880 E Commercial Blvd Ste 4, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 01, 2022
    If you are looking for professional outstanding compassionate care look no further than Dr Tuttleman. Doctors along my healthcare journey have consistently let me down BUT that all changed when I walked in Dr. Tuttleman's office. The ease of getting an appt., short office wait, friendly staff and an in depth conversation of my medical history where I didn't feel rushed are all hallmarks of Dr Tuttleman's practice. I underwent major pelvic surgery with Dr Tuttleman after he correctly diagnosed me after other Drs missed the images. He spent multiple appts and time walking me through my options to make sure he and I were on the same page for a successful outcome. He planned ahead for every possible outcome and put a team together and on standby in case during my surgery additional resources were required. In my case they were needed and were ready to go when he called upon them. I am beyond grateful and thankful for Dr Tuttleman.
    Amy N. — Jul 01, 2022
    About Dr. Ronald Tuttelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407999592
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
