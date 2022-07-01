Dr. Ronald Tuttelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuttelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Tuttelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Tuttelman, MD
Dr. Ronald Tuttelman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Tuttelman works at
Dr. Tuttelman's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Lauderdale Office1880 E Commercial Blvd Ste 4, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tuttelman?
If you are looking for professional outstanding compassionate care look no further than Dr Tuttleman. Doctors along my healthcare journey have consistently let me down BUT that all changed when I walked in Dr. Tuttleman's office. The ease of getting an appt., short office wait, friendly staff and an in depth conversation of my medical history where I didn't feel rushed are all hallmarks of Dr Tuttleman's practice. I underwent major pelvic surgery with Dr Tuttleman after he correctly diagnosed me after other Drs missed the images. He spent multiple appts and time walking me through my options to make sure he and I were on the same page for a successful outcome. He planned ahead for every possible outcome and put a team together and on standby in case during my surgery additional resources were required. In my case they were needed and were ready to go when he called upon them. I am beyond grateful and thankful for Dr Tuttleman.
About Dr. Ronald Tuttelman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Creole, Hindi and Spanish
- 1407999592
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- New York University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuttelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuttelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuttelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuttelman works at
Dr. Tuttelman has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuttelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tuttelman speaks Creole, Hindi and Spanish.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuttelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuttelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuttelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuttelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.