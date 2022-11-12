See All Otolaryngologists in Canton, GA
Dr. Ronald Van Tuyl, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Van Tuyl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Chatuge Regional Hospital, Fannin Regional Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Union General Hospital.

Dr. Van Tuyl works at Ear Nose Throat/Allergy Specs in Canton, GA with other offices in Jasper, GA and Blue Ridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Ear Ache and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Specialist, Canton, GA
    215 Riverstone Dr, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 345-6600
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Specialists
    80A Interstate South Dr, Jasper, GA 30143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 345-6600
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Specialists
    101 Riverstone Vis Ste 217, Blue Ridge, GA 30513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 281-4487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chatuge Regional Hospital
  • Fannin Regional Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
  • Union General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Ear Ache
Sinusitis
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Ear Ache
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma (EIA) Testing Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicare
    • MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • One Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 12, 2022
    His demeanor is calm and peaceful. He listened intently and took me seriously. He performed an in office procedure that has helped me so much!
    JP Frederick — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Ronald Van Tuyl, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447260633
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Van Tuyl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Tuyl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Tuyl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Tuyl has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Ear Ache and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Tuyl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Tuyl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Tuyl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Tuyl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Tuyl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

