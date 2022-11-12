Dr. Ronald Van Tuyl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Tuyl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Van Tuyl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Van Tuyl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Chatuge Regional Hospital, Fannin Regional Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Union General Hospital.
Dr. Van Tuyl works at
Locations
Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Specialist, Canton, GA215 Riverstone Dr, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 345-6600Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Specialists80A Interstate South Dr, Jasper, GA 30143 Directions (770) 345-6600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Specialists101 Riverstone Vis Ste 217, Blue Ridge, GA 30513 Directions (770) 281-4487
Hospital Affiliations
- Chatuge Regional Hospital
- Fannin Regional Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Union General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Physicians Mutual
- Principal Financial Group
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Tuyl?
His demeanor is calm and peaceful. He listened intently and took me seriously. He performed an in office procedure that has helped me so much!
About Dr. Ronald Van Tuyl, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1447260633
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Emory University
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
