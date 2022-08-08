Dr. Ronald Vanderlugt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderlugt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Vanderlugt, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Vanderlugt, MD
Dr. Ronald Vanderlugt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital.
Dr. Vanderlugt's Office Locations
Ronald L Vanderlugt MD1717 Shaffer St Ste 207, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 383-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. No nonsense, thorough exam and no high pressure eyeglass sales. Would recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Ronald Vanderlugt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083673974
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
