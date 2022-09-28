Dr. Ronald Warwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Warwar, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Warwar, MD
Dr. Ronald Warwar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Warwar works at
Dr. Warwar's Office Locations
-
1
Warwar Eye Group Inc.3100 Governors Place Blvd Ste 100, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 297-7696
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warwar?
Dr Warwar removed the cataracts from my eyes. Right eye on a Monday and Left eye 2 weeks later. He is a kind, caring doctor. He's very considerate of his patients and their comfort during surgery. His office provided all the information on what to do before and after surgery. They called in the prescriptions I needed and gave me clear instructions on how to use them. I am so pleased to be able to see clearly again.
About Dr. Ronald Warwar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1881698363
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warwar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warwar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warwar works at
Dr. Warwar has seen patients for Farsightedness, Esotropia and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Warwar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warwar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.