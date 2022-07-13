Dr. Ronald Watkins, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Watkins, DDS
Dr. Ronald Watkins, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Implant and Periodontal Wellness Center of Arizona- Ronald H. Watkins4455 E Camelback Rd Ste D155, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 840-4100
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
From first call my experience with Dr. Watkins and his staff has been outstanding. I had been under the care of a large dental group; after 18+ months of treatment including root scaling, routine cleanings every four months, gumline injections, and thousands of dollars I was referred to their in-house periodontist. After an exam that was aggressive and borderline painful he recommended removal of three of my teeth. After researching the best periodontists in the Phoenix area Dr. Watkins made my short list. Brianna patiently and thoroughly answered all my many questions, and even though Dr. Watkins was not in-network with my insurance I elected to proceed. I am so glad I did! Dr. Watkins gave me a detailed exam and assured me that my gum disease could be treated; there was no reason to consider extraction at that point. Amy did my perioscopy treatment and I only experienced minor discomfort after procedure. Today my results are remarkable. Teeth saved! Thank you Dr. W & Staff!
- Periodontics
- English
- 1417070830
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
