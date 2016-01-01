Dr. Weitzner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Weitzner, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Weitzner, MD
Dr. Ronald Weitzner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Weitzner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Weitzner's Office Locations
-
1
Sarasota Arthritis Center1945 Versailles St Ste 101, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-0770
-
2
Venice Arthritis Center411 Commercial Ct Ste D, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 484-4409
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weitzner?
About Dr. Ronald Weitzner, MD
- Rheumatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1942285937
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weitzner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weitzner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weitzner works at
Dr. Weitzner has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weitzner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weitzner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weitzner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weitzner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weitzner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.