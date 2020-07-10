Dr. Whisler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Whisler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Whisler, MD
Dr. Ronald Whisler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Whisler works at
Dr. Whisler's Office Locations
CarePoint East Nephrology543 Taylor Ave, Columbus, OH 43203 Directions (614) 293-4837
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Rheumatologist I’ve ever had! Excellent bedside manner, precise joint injections, diagnosis, and medical expert. Thank you Dr. Whisler. A very efficient clinic and team.
About Dr. Ronald Whisler, MD
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1275540734
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whisler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whisler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whisler has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whisler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Whisler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whisler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whisler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whisler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.