Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Williams, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Williams, MD
Dr. Ronald Williams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center | Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Williams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
-
1
The Eye Care Studio4900 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 421-4100Monday10:00am - 6:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Awesome Experience with Dr. Williams. Very explanatory of procedure and very professional bedside manner.
About Dr. Ronald Williams, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1760498364
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital | Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Kansas School of Medicine | Peninsula Hospital Consortium | Peninsula Hospital Consortium
- Suncoast Hospital
- University of Texas Health and Science Center | Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.