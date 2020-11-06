See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Ronald Williams, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (20)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ronald Williams, MD

Dr. Ronald Williams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center | Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Williams works at The Eye Care Studio in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Eye Care Studio
    4900 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 421-4100
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ganglion Cyst
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ganglion Cyst
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Musculoskeletal Function Test

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 06, 2020
    Awesome Experience with Dr. Williams. Very explanatory of procedure and very professional bedside manner.
    Lynore Samford — Nov 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Williams, MD
    About Dr. Ronald Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760498364
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital | Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine | Peninsula Hospital Consortium | Peninsula Hospital Consortium
    Residency
    Internship
    • Suncoast Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health and Science Center | Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

