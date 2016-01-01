Dr. Ronald Winokur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winokur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Winokur, MD
Dr. Ronald Winokur, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Winokur's Office Locations
Jefferson Radiology Services111 S 11th St Ste 5340, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Comprehensive Vein Care909 Walnut St Lowr Level, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Winokur, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1790941722
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Lankenau Hospital|Thomas Jefferson Univ Hosp|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Lankenau Hopital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
