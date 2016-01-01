See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Ronald Winokur, MD

Interventional Radiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Ronald Winokur, MD

Dr. Ronald Winokur, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Winokur works at Dept of Radiology in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Winokur's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Radiology Services
    111 S 11th St Ste 5340, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Comprehensive Vein Care
    909 Walnut St Lowr Level, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stripping of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Varices
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ronald Winokur, MD

    • Interventional Radiology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1790941722
    Education & Certifications

    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Lankenau Hospital|Thomas Jefferson Univ Hosp|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Lankenau Hopital
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Winokur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winokur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winokur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winokur works at Dept of Radiology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Winokur’s profile.

    Dr. Winokur has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winokur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winokur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winokur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

