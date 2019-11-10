Dr. Ronald Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Wong, MD
Dr. Ronald Wong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.
Ronald N. Wong. M.d. Inc.355 Campus Dr Ste B, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 287-9075
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had a consultation with Dr. Wong on November 8, 2019. I was surprised that he was very friendly and eager to help. He examined my throat and ear, which I had problem with. He asked me about the other health issues I have because they were related to my problems with throat and ear. This doctor did for me more than the other ENT doctor I went to for two years who said the same thing that Dr. Wong did, but did nothing about that. Dr. Wong gave me a lot of good advice about my diet, sleeping habits, exercises. He referred me to voice therapy and ordered hearing test. In the end he asked me if I had any more questions unlike other doctors who just run away as soon as possible. I felt that Dr. Wong really cared about my health. I will come back and recommend him to my friends.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Headache, Ear Ache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
