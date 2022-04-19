Overview of Dr. Ronald Wong, MD

Dr. Ronald Wong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Colorectal Associates in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.