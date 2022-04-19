See All General Surgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Ronald Wong, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Honolulu, HI
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronald Wong, MD

Dr. Ronald Wong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Wong works at Colorectal Associates in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorectal Associates
    1380 Lusitana St Ste 614, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 524-1856
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Constipation
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 19, 2022
    Saw the Dr to treat an uncomfortable condition (obviously). Yes, the consultation was brief but that's just how I like it. He took a look and knew right away what needed to be done, we scheduled the surgery and I was out of there in 15 min. He is an excellent surgeon and I healed quickly and with moderate to little discomfort. He knows what he is doing and doesn't need to bore you with the details. Fast and easy. Would definitely recommend him to anyone.
    AL — Apr 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Wong, MD
    About Dr. Ronald Wong, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548204514
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Hawaii At Manoa
