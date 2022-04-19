Dr. Ronald Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Wong, MD
Dr. Ronald Wong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Wong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
-
1
Colorectal Associates1380 Lusitana St Ste 614, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-1856Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
Saw the Dr to treat an uncomfortable condition (obviously). Yes, the consultation was brief but that's just how I like it. He took a look and knew right away what needed to be done, we scheduled the surgery and I was out of there in 15 min. He is an excellent surgeon and I healed quickly and with moderate to little discomfort. He knows what he is doing and doesn't need to bore you with the details. Fast and easy. Would definitely recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Ronald Wong, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1548204514
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.