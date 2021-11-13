See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Ronald Woodson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ronald Woodson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (19)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Woodson, MD

Dr. Ronald Woodson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Woodson works at WOODSON RONALD C MD OFFICE in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Woodson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Corpus Christi Womens Care Center Inc.
    5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 110, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 991-4007

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Hysteroscopy
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Hysteroscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Woodson?

    Nov 13, 2021
    Dr. Woodson was one of my favorite doctors ever. He's been my GYN for about 6 years. He's a Godsend for women who are peri or post menopausal. I just learned this week that he has sadly retired. I will miss him & don't like the idea of trying to find a new GYN as caring & compassionate of older women's issues than him.
    — Nov 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Woodson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Woodson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Woodson to family and friends

    Dr. Woodson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Woodson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Woodson, MD.

    About Dr. Ronald Woodson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174599989
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Woodson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodson works at WOODSON RONALD C MD OFFICE in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Woodson’s profile.

    Dr. Woodson has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ronald Woodson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.