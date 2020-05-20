Dr. Ronald Yunis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yunis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Yunis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Ronald Yunis, MD2023 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 415-1900
- Abrazo Central Campus
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Just an amazing physician and individual. Treats patients like real people, explains everything, every option and let us decide what was best for us. Never felt rushed or that there was anyone else there waiting but us. Wears his heart on his sleeve, cried with us when we had the unbearable news that our unborn baby's heart had stopped beating at 10 weeks. Even called that evening to make sure we were ok.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Phoenix Integrated PIROG
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Cornell University
Dr. Yunis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yunis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yunis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yunis speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Yunis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yunis.
