Dr. Ronald Zelnick, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Zelnick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Cober, Dr. Miskin and Dr. Zelnick - General Surgery210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Bldg 3000, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 972-5703
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had corrective surgery for two hernias. The treatment I received was very good.
About Dr. Ronald Zelnick, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Li Jewish Med Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
