Dr. Ronaldo Holgado, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ronaldo Holgado, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.
Dr. Holgado works at
Locations
Banner Physician Specialists14416 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 876-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Banner Arizona Medical Clinic9165 W Thunderbird Rd # 200, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-3870Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scottsdale/Paradise Valley Office5410 N Scottsdale Rd Ste A200, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Directions (623) 544-6932
North Phoenix Office20045 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (855) 298-3467
Tucson Office5585 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (623) 544-6932
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- ODS Health Plan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Special Needs Plan
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UniCare
- Uniform Medical Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Zenith Administrators Inc
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
He was very thorough and personable—great sense of humor which one doesn’t find in a lot of doctors. VERY PLEASED!!!!! Thank you.
About Dr. Ronaldo Holgado, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1801849468
Education & Certifications
- VA Medical Center
- St. Michael's Medical Center
- Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
- St. Peter's University
- Foot Surgery
