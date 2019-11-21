Overview

Dr. Ronaldo Holgado, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.



Dr. Holgado works at Banner Physician Specialists in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ, Paradise Valley, AZ, Phoenix, AZ and Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.