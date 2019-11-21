See All Podiatric Surgeons in Sun City West, AZ
Dr. Ronaldo Holgado, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ronaldo Holgado, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.

Dr. Holgado works at Banner Physician Specialists in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ, Paradise Valley, AZ, Phoenix, AZ and Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner Physician Specialists
    14416 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Banner Arizona Medical Clinic
    9165 W Thunderbird Rd # 200, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-3870
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Scottsdale/Paradise Valley Office
    5410 N Scottsdale Rd Ste A200, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 544-6932
  4. 4
    North Phoenix Office
    20045 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 298-3467
  5. 5
    Tucson Office
    5585 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 544-6932

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Charcot Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Zenith Administrators Inc
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Holgado?

    Nov 21, 2019
    He was very thorough and personable—great sense of humor which one doesn’t find in a lot of doctors. VERY PLEASED!!!!! Thank you.
    James Lunnie — Nov 21, 2019
    About Dr. Ronaldo Holgado, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1801849468
    Education & Certifications

    • VA Medical Center
    Internship
    • St. Michael's Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Peter's University
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronaldo Holgado, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Holgado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holgado.

