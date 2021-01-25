See All Ophthalmologists in Wharton, TX
Dr. Ronan O'Malley, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronan O'Malley, MD

Dr. Ronan O'Malley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wharton, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. O'Malley works at Wharton Office in Wharton, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX, Nacogdoches, TX, Houston, TX, Brenham, TX, Sugar Land, TX, Cypress, TX, Livingston, TX, Katy, TX and The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. O'Malley's Office Locations

    Wharton Office
    2100 Regional Medical Dr, Wharton, TX 77488 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 635-4021
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Eric Hamill MD
    6750 West Loop S Ste 1060, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 520-2020
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Nacogdoches Office
    5300 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 753-3846
    Retina Consultants of Houston Pllc
    6560 Fannin St Ste 750, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 524-3434
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Brenham Office
    2620 Highway 36 S, Brenham, TX 77833 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 836-2187
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Retina Consultants Of Houston
    902 Frostwood Dr Ste 280, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 358-9306
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Retina Consultants Of Houston
    16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 305, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 524-3434
    Cypress Office
    21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 630, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 970-9660
    Livingston Office
    400 Bypass Ln Ste 105, Livingston, TX 77351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 327-8733
    Space Center Blvd Office
    11460 Space Center Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 617-4952
    Nanes Office (1960/-I45 Area)
    17030 Nanes Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 587-1987
    Sugar Land Office
    16659 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 494-5995
    Katy Office (in the La Centerra shopping center)
    23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Ste G205, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 394-7959
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    The Woodlands Office
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 120, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 273-6620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ronan O'Malley, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 55 years of experience
    • English, Swedish
    • 1194719765
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med
    • Bristol Eye Hospital
    • Galway Regl Hosp|Galway Regl Hospital
    • Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronan O'Malley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Malley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Malley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Malley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Malley works at Wharton Office in Wharton, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX, Nacogdoches, TX, Houston, TX, Brenham, TX, Sugar Land, TX, Cypress, TX, Livingston, TX, Katy, TX and The Woodlands, TX. View the full addresses on Dr. O'Malley’s profile.

    Dr. O'Malley has seen patients for Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Malley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Malley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Malley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Malley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Malley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

