Overview of Dr. Ronan O'Malley, MD

Dr. Ronan O'Malley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wharton, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. O'Malley works at Wharton Office in Wharton, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX, Nacogdoches, TX, Houston, TX, Brenham, TX, Sugar Land, TX, Cypress, TX, Livingston, TX, Katy, TX and The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.