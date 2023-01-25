See All Allergists & Immunologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Ronda Barak-Norris, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronda Barak-Norris, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Barak-Norris works at MILLENNIUM MEDICAL GROUP in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Millennium Affiliated Phys
    32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 130, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 723-5880
  2
    Oakland Allergy and Asthma Center
    28300 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 201, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 737-4099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 25, 2023
    I have only seen her once so far, but I like her very much! She was the first Dr to tell me that my breathing was WAY under what it should have been, and that my lung function was only at about 50% My breathing improved quite a bit, after just one visit! I will be seeing her again soon, and I love how thorough she is. Staff is also very friendly and professional. If by chance you can't get through, and have to leave a message, someone gets right back to you, and I really appreciate that!
    Sandra D. — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Ronda Barak-Norris, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851372304
    Education & Certifications

    • Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University, Allergy/Immunology
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronda Barak-Norris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barak-Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barak-Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barak-Norris works at MILLENNIUM MEDICAL GROUP in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Barak-Norris’s profile.

    Dr. Barak-Norris has seen patients for Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barak-Norris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Barak-Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barak-Norris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barak-Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barak-Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

