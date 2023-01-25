Dr. Ronda Barak-Norris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barak-Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronda Barak-Norris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronda Barak-Norris, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Millennium Affiliated Phys32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 130, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 723-5880
Oakland Allergy and Asthma Center28300 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 201, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 737-4099
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
I have only seen her once so far, but I like her very much! She was the first Dr to tell me that my breathing was WAY under what it should have been, and that my lung function was only at about 50% My breathing improved quite a bit, after just one visit! I will be seeing her again soon, and I love how thorough she is. Staff is also very friendly and professional. If by chance you can't get through, and have to leave a message, someone gets right back to you, and I really appreciate that!
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1851372304
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University, Allergy/Immunology
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
