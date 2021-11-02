Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronda Bloom, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronda Bloom, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
North Shore Diabetes & Endocrine Associates3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 327-0850
Very Professional, I never leave reviews, I feel today I have to. Dr. Bloom goes above and beyond. keep patients informed and on track.
About Dr. Ronda Bloom, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Bloom has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bloom speaks Spanish.
