Dr. Ronea Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronea Chambers, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronea Chambers, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.
Dr. Chambers works at
Locations
-
1
Sona Dermatology & MedSpa of Charlotte - Ballantyne7825 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 544-8776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Prime Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chambers?
I've been sick for years. Throughout my two and a half years with Dr Chambers, this wonderfu,l intelligent doctor, finally gave me a life diagnosis. I've been trying to find out what's wrong for years. Dr Chambers did a punch biopsy of my head and my arm and I have lupus. Dr Chambers is smart, gentle, kind, compassionate, and dedicated to find out what the problem is. She's the first doctor that ever did in years, literally. If you have a skin problem you need to go see this doctor
About Dr. Ronea Chambers, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1174743066
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Howard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chambers accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chambers works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.