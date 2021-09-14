See All Dermatologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Ronea Chambers, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ronea Chambers, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.

Dr. Chambers works at Sona Dermatology & MedSpa in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sona Dermatology & MedSpa of Charlotte - Ballantyne
    7825 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 544-8776

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Rosacea
Folliculitis
Acne
Rosacea
Folliculitis

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Prime Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ronea Chambers, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174743066
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Howard University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronea Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chambers works at Sona Dermatology & MedSpa in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Chambers’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.