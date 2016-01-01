Dr. Roneil Malkani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malkani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roneil Malkani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roneil Malkani, MD
Dr. Roneil Malkani, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Malkani works at
Dr. Malkani's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 7-701, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
-
2
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malkani?
About Dr. Roneil Malkani, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1194981472
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malkani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malkani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malkani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malkani works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Malkani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malkani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malkani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malkani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.