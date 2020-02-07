Dr. Ronen Arai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronen Arai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronen Arai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Baylor School Of Med Tx and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health - Coral Springs3001 Coral Hills Dr Ste 250, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 721-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life .qaurterized a laserated muscle .I nearly bled to death from another physican .Dr Arai sorted me out and I have never had a problem since . Thank u Ronen u are the best . Norberto Fabian Nowydwor .
About Dr. Ronen Arai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1982641866
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Southwestern Med Center|Southwestern Med Ctr
- Baylor School Of Med Tx
- Gastroenterology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.