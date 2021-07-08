Dr. Ronen Hizami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hizami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronen Hizami, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronen Hizami, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients.
Locations
- 1 337 N Main St Ste 5, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 639-8001
Ronen Hizami MD PC1817 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 645-5138
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hizami?
Dr Hizami is one of the most incredible people I have ever met! He is a caring and compassionate psychiatrist who is so smart and helpful. He really did his absolute best to help me! He’s been so supportive and understanding too! I really recommend Dr Hizami!
About Dr. Ronen Hizami, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1013135516
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hizami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hizami speaks Hebrew.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hizami. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hizami.
