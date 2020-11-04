Dr. Ronen Marmur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marmur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronen Marmur, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronen Marmur, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.
Caremount Medical90 S Bedford Rd Bldg 90, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 242-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Dr. Marmur. He seems very knowledgeable and is very understanding and supportive of my desire to avoid heavy medications. His nurse is also lovely and accommodating. My rheumatologist had retired so I gave him a shot and like him even more. I have only had a few Telehealth appointments with him but am very happy with his services so far.
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
