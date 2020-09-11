Dr. Ronen Nazarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronen Nazarian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Osborne Head & Neck Institute8631 W 3rd St Ste 945E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 657-0123
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A really friendly and nice doctor. He operated Stapedectomy on my left ear and the result was amazing! he made my left ear hearing, which was lost almost 15 years ago, be able to hear like the normal
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ear Research Foundation
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- UCLA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
