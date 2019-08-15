Dr. Rong Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rong Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Rong Lin, MD
Dr. Rong Lin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital, Forbes Hospital and Upmc East.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
- 1 829 Wood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 Directions (412) 856-3110
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- Upmc East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and will answer any questions you have. Dr. Lin was polite and relaxed with a good sense of humor, and took a lot of time to explain things.
About Dr. Rong Lin, MD
- Urology
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1588774327
Education & Certifications
- TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.