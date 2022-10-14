Dr. Rongsheng Cai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rongsheng Cai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rongsheng Cai, MD
Dr. Rongsheng Cai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Tongji Medical University.
Dr. Cai works at
Dr. Cai's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Pediatric Neurosurgery6151 S Yale Ave Ste 2-403, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-1710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cai?
Dr. Cai in my books is the best. I don’t know what we’d do without him. My son absolutely loves him. He cares so much for his patients and his assistant Brian is amazing also. I don’t know why he left Warren Clinic or where he is but I would love to know as we don’t care for the new doctor at all. We need to find you Dr. Cai. We love you
About Dr. Rongsheng Cai, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1881867547
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Medical Center of Dallas
- Tongji Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.