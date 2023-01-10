Dr. Roni Prucz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prucz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roni Prucz, MD
Overview of Dr. Roni Prucz, MD
Dr. Roni Prucz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Prucz's Office Locations
Phoenix Plastic Surgery9250 N 3rd St Ste 1003, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 331-7811
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good experience. Incision looks great.
About Dr. Roni Prucz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Romanian and Spanish
- 1386886943
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Duke University
- Plastic Surgery
