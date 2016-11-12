See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Roniel Weinberg, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Roniel Weinberg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Weinberg works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Hospital Nyp
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-2962

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Roniel Weinberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598923161
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    • Hospital for Special Surgery|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roniel Weinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinberg works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weinberg’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

